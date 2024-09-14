Man Took his own Life after Protection Violation &#038; Chase in Maine

Man Took his own Life after Protection Violation & Chase in Maine

Police said a man took his own life Thursday night after violating a protection order and leading officers on a police chase from Milford to Holden.

Violated Protection Order

Law enforcement said the man violated a protection order in Eddington around 6:30 pm. The victim relocated to a friend’s house and the suspect showed up there. Names and ages were not released.

Police Chase

He fled and police located him in Milford around 11 pm. The man drove away and led police on a chase to Copeland Hill in Holden.

Crashed into Fence

The man drove off the road and crashed into a fence near a home, said WABI News.

Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The area was surrounded and the man was removed from his vehicle with serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Died at the Hospital

Life-saving efforts were done at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The investigation is ongoing.

