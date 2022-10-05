The Perth-Andover RCMP is asking for the public's help as police investigate a stabbing incident in Rowena, N.B. that left one man seriously injured.

On Tuesday, October 4 at around 9:45 a.m., members of the Perth-Andover RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on Route 390 in Rowena, near Perth-Andover and Tobique, according to Cpl. Alexandre Savard.



A 38-year-old man reported that while he was driving on Route 390, he was flagged down by two people on the side of the road. The man and woman had their vehicle pulled over to the side of the road. with the hazard lights flashing and the hood open, appearing to need help, Savard said.

When the driver stopped to assist, the two individuals reportedly assaulted him and the man was stabbed. The two assailants then stole his wallet and fled the scene. The wounded man was able to call police and was later transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the man who allegedly committed the assault is described as possibly being in his fifties, with a medium build. He had a grey beard and spoke English with no apparent accent.

The woman appeared to be in her late teens to mid twenties, who was short in stature with a slim build. She had black hair with purple highlights.

The two suspects were travelling in light grey older model four-door Honda Civic with no licence plate. The vehicle was also described as in visibly poor condition with noticeable rust spots.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, who was travelling on Route 390 on Tuesday, October 4 at approximately 9:45 a.m., or who lives in the area and may have surveillance footage from the time of the alleged assault, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at (506) 273-5000.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The investigation is ongoing. We'll have more information as it becomes available.