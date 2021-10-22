RCMP say a 54-year-old man from Hawkins Corner, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway in Lower Woodstock.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. between exit 191 and 192 near Woodstock First Nation.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of his truck, entered the median and rolled over several times, according to a press release from Corporal James Gallant of the Western Valley Region RCMP.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Gallant stated. The driver was the only person in the vehicle. RCMP did not release the man's identity.

Traffic in the eastbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway (Route 2) was rerouted to the Beardsley Road while police and emergency crews worked at the accident site.

Witnesses indicated that an issue with the truck may have played a role in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

