Man Killed in Maine Snowmobiling Crash on Moosehead Lake

Joaquin Barbara/Thinkstock

NORTHEAST SOMERSET, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a man died in a snowmobiling crash on Moosehead Lake.

The crash killed 59-year-old Gregory Lemar on Sunday night.

Police say the Wiscasset man was operating the snowmobile from Greenville to Rockwood just before 5 p.m. when he appeared to hit a pressure ridge of ice at a high rate of speed near Hogback Island.

Snowmobilers in the area tried to assist Lemar. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing a helmet.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Moosehead Lake
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top