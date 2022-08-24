A 30-year-old Palmyra man is charged with assaulting and robbing a man after forcing him to strip at gunpoint in Winslow Sunday evening.

Winslow Police say Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery, theft, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Smith, a woman and the victim were in a car that stopped on the Abbott Road in Winslow, according to a news release from Police Chief Leonard Macdaid. Smith allegedly ordered the man out of the car at gunpoint and told him to remove his clothes. He then fired the gun and assaulted the man, causing facial injuries, Macdaid said.

Smith fled the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Victim in Winslow assault and robbery taken to the hospital

Police said the victim was transported to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, where he was treated for his injuries. He was released later that night. The woman who was present during the robbery and assault was apparently unharmed. It’s not clear if she faces any charges.

Suspect in violent robbery arrested on Wednesday morning

Dustin Smith, Palmyra, Maine mugshot Winslow Police Dept. loading...

Police arrested Smith at his workplace in Waterville without incident Wednesday morning and took him to the Winslow Police Department, Macdaid said.

He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta. Bail is set at $13,500 cash.

Chief Macdaid said this was an isolated incident and there were no other safety concerns to the public.

10 Things You Might Remember If You Lived in Maine in the 1980s