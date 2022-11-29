A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine.

Facing 10 Years to Life in Prison

Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.

Charges for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County and Penobscot County

Court records show that Catalano and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in both Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine between January 2018 and December 2021.

Arrested after Traffic Stop

The Orono Police Department arrested him on February 17, 2021 after a traffic stop. Officers found him “in possession of large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a loaded 9mm handgun and drug paraphernalia.”

Charges: Up to Life in Prison on Drug Charges

Catalano entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He faces a minimum of up to 10 years and up to life in prison for the two drug charges against him. He faces up to 10 years for the firearm charge.

Law Enforcement Involved in Case

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Houlton police Departments.

Sentencing Process

The U.S. Probation Office will present a presentence investigative report before he is sentenced. Statutory factors and U.S. sentencing guidelines will be considered by a federal district court judge for sentencing.

