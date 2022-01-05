Man Charged in Series of Thefts in Western New Brunswick

A 34-year-old man from the Fredericton area has been charged with 13 offences in connection with a number of break-ins and other crimes over a four-month period.

Between August 24 and December 28, police responded to a series of thefts in Oromocto, Birdton, MacLaggan Bridge, and surrounding areas, according to Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel of the Oromocto RCMP. Through their investigation, police identified a suspect who was believed to be connected to nine incidents.

On December 28, police were called to a business on Chaparral Road in Waasis, N. B., Near Fredericton RV World. RCMP say Richard Peter Woodcock of Fredericton Junction was arrested at the scene without incident.



On Friday, December 31, Richard Woodcock appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with: five counts of driving while prohibited, three counts of break and enter with intent, two counts of mischief, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and one count of theft.

Woodcock was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to Fredericton Provincial Court on January 21.

The West District RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance during the investigation. They continue to investigate whether Woodcock is connected to other crimes across the province.

Police are reminding the public of the important role they play in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime. Anyone with information about illegal activity in their neighborhood is asked to contact their local police department. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).