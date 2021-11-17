Man Charged After Allegedly Shooting a Man in Hoyt, New Brunswick

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a shooting Monday night in Hoyt, N.B. that left one man hospitalized.

The Oromocto RCMP responded around 6:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting outside a home on Route 101 in Hoyt, just below Blissville. A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to Sgt. Jean-Francois Martel of the Oromocto Detachment.

RCMP arrested 33-year-old Derick Johnston of Hoyt at the scene without incident. Following his arrest, police say they seized a firearm. Investigators did not indicate a motive for the shooting.

Johnston appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Tuesday by way of tele-remand and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 19 for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 1-506-357-4300. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

