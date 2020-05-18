Man Attempts to Set Diesel Fuel Pump on Fire

Police are looking for a man who attempted to set fire to a diesel fuel pump early Sunday morning in Augusta.

The man purchased a gasoline additive with lighter fluid and a roll of paper towels at MD's Market at 240 Riverside Drive in Augusta around 12:45 am Sunday, according to police.

The fire went out, said officials. There was minor damage.

Contact the Augusta Police Department if you have any information. You can also call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (207) 624-7064.