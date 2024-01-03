Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for aggravated drug trafficking and possession after a search warrant was executed at a motel in Lewiston.

Search Warrant Executed at Local Motel

The Lewiston Police Department said Morris Brutus was staying at the motel. Police did not release the location.

Large Amount of Illegal Drugs Seized

During the search, officers seized approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of MDMA/ecstasy, controlled prescriptions, three handguns, and U.S. Currency as suspected drug proceeds.

Facing Several Charges Including Drug Trafficking

Brutus is facing multiple charges including Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Drug Possession and 4 counts of Criminal Forfeiture of Property.

Bail Set at $1,500

Brutus was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail with his bail set at $1,500.

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

This news article will be updated when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smartphone.

Get our free mobile app

Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons? Grab the Gushers, we're about to look at those cartoons you binge-watched after school. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman