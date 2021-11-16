Male Suspect Located Deceased after Standoff, Millinocket, Maine

The East Millinocket Police Department responded Monday morning, November 15 Around 8 a.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting a potential domestic violence incident in the Heritage and Minuteman Drive area of Millinocket.

Police learned from witnesses that a male suspect was potentially armed and had brandished the firearm. He was barricaded inside a home on Minuteman Drive. A female victim was removed safely from the area.

Phone contact was made between East Millinocket Police and the suspect. Officials said they tried to bring a peaceful resolution and negotiated with him For several hours. The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in as well as the Crisis Negotiators.

The State Police Tactical Team made entry into the house after a standoff lasted for several hours. Police said the male suspect was deceased when they located him.

The investigation is continuing into the incident. The East Millinocket Police Department said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. No additional information is being released at this time.

The East Millinocket Police Department updates their Facebook on a regular basis. A link is posted here to check to see if additional details have been released to the public.

