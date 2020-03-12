Major Cruise Lines Suspending Operations

Two major cruise lines have announced they are suspending operations.

Princess cruise lines has stated they will suspend operations for at least the next 60 days. " In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10."

Also, Viking cruise lines has stated they are suspending operations through May thus far. "We believe Viking will be in a better place to provide the experiences our guests expect and deserve after this time and plan to resume operations on May 1, 2020, continuing all further sailings as originally planned."