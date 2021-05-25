Maines Trucking Industry Reaching Out To Young Adults

Maine's trucking industry is suffering. According to the Maine Motor Transport Associations new campaign "Go Your Own Way" there is a huge need in Maine.

The problem is with finding drivers and techs for all those trucks. This has been an issue for some time all around the country but especially here in Maine.

To combat the issue the Maine Motor Transport Association has decided to go to some unique and new ways to attract the help it needs. Places like Tik-Tok and other social media platforms, all to attract a younger generation into the industry.

Brian Parke, the association’s president and CEO of the Maine Motor Transport Association said:

“A career in trucking is a great long-term option for individuals ready to get on the road to life. Individuals who don’t necessarily want to follow the typical path of college loan debt followed by 40 years in an office cubicle, can make a solid living in this industry”

Typical annual salaries can range from $50k per year to more than $80k per year for driver that own their own truck.

