Maine’s Oldest Town is Really Old and 129 Years Older Than the Entire Country

Any guesses?

I had no idea that Kittery was Maine's oldest town. So old in fact, that it's over 100 years older than the rest of the country.

It's actually 129 years older than the country. According to A-Z Animals, it was first settled by the English in 1623. Then it became an official town in 1647. Let's go with that definition of becoming a town. Because if you go by settlement, that would be the no longer existing Popham Colony settled in 1607! Man, Maine is old! It wasn't until 1820 that Maine became a state. So, at that point, Kittery was already 173 years old.

Tell me something I might not know about Kittery

Maybe you knew this, but I sure didn't. Weathervane Restaurant was started in Kittery, Maine back in the 60's as a small seafood shack.

At the height of popularity, they had 7 restaurants in Maine and New Hampshire. Now they have just one in Maine, and it's the original Kittery location. The South Portland, Maine place closed years ago. They have four other locations in New Hampshire, including Weathervane - Lobster in the Rough which hosts the mammoth Laconia Motorcycle Week which lasts for 9 days in June.

Doesn't Kittery have a wildlife refuge too?

It does! The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is in Kittery, Maine.

It's named after an environmentalist who was a pioneer of the modern preservationist movement. She passed a couple of years before the refuge became a reality. It's truly amazing if you get a chance.

What's special about Route One in Kittery?

Everything. From candy to dehydrated camping food and all that outlet shopping. There's a stretch of Route One that I adore! Check out the 5 things I love on a stretch of Route One.

In the meantime, if you are looking for an excellent insult aimed toward someone - you can't go wrong with 'You're older than Kittery!' Ouch.