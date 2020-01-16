Maine’s ‘Moose Turd Lady’ Is Coming To TV In 2020

It's hard to believe it's been almost a year and half since we were first introduced to the fast talking, poop peddlin' 'Moose Turd Lady' Mary Winchenbach.

If you can recall, we all saw a viral video of Mary at the Common Ground Fair in September 2018, cracking jokes and selling her products made from moose poop.

We shared the video and everyone loved her! We even got to have an interview with Mary to get to know this local phenomenon shortly after her 'poop peddlin' video at the Common Ground Fair surpassed a million views days after it started getting circulated.

Since then, Mary quit her full-time job and has been popping up at live comedy shows, on Comedy Central and who knows where else. But, one thing's for sure. There's a TV show we can all look forward to starring our favorite Maine lady peddlin' the poo.

According to a press release from WarnerMedia, Mary and her wife Deb will be starring in a TruTV show to air later this year. The show is shot right in Maine will be an "unscripted sitcom" that will revolve around Mary and Deb's moose poop crafting business.

Here's a description of the show from WarnerMedia, owners of TNT, HBO, CNN, TBS, Cartoon Network and TruTV:

an unscripted sitcom set in a small rural town with four paved roads and a booming new business: arts and crafts created out of moose turds. Set in Somerville, Maine, the series is a hilarious, off-kilter look at entrepreneurship, parenthood, and life told through the eyes of artist Mary Winchenbach and her family. ...What started with a single turd and a simple concept, Mary’s moose-poop creations took America by storm after a local news story went viral. Helping Mary bring her art to the masses are her longtime partner Deb, teenaged daughter Katie, and a colorful cast of locals, including self-described “bitch on the hill” Tammi. In order to make all their dreams come true, Mary must bring the townspeople together to help her growing business, all the while juggling her family and a house full of turds. But winter is coming… can this pot-smoking, wise-cracking, working class hero deliver before the cold snap hits?

The series will have 10-half hour long episodes. For more info, on the series to come check out the press release from WarnerMedia.