Maine Woman Who Crafts With Moose Turds Gets TruTV Reality Show

Mary Winchenbach, the genius behind Somerville based Tirdy Works is about to make her series debut on reality television.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Tirdy Works gained popularity after a video of Winchenbach in her booth explaining moose-turd items at the Common Ground Fair went viral in 2018.

The video racked up over 3.3 million views in less than a month and today has more than 10 million views. She had such instant success that she quit her day job to focus on her moose-turd treasures.

Items featured in the Tirdy Works store range from turd earrings to clocks, picture frames, dingleberry ornaments, "Fecal people", and more. Check out all the items in the online store here.

Last year Winchenbach was featured on Comedy Central's Tosh.0 as part of his regular CeWEBrity Profile bit that highlights individuals who went viral. It also explains why Winchenbach prefers the spelling "tird" rather than "turd".

[Heads up: NSFW Language]

Now Winchenbach is branching out from guest to star with her very own series. This series has been a long time coming. She started pitching her own show back in December of 2018, according to the Portland Press Herald. She met with representatives of TNT. TNT's parent company is WarnerMedia who also owns HBO, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, and TruTV. Thankfully, Tirdy Works was eventually able to find a home.

[More NSFW Language]

Tirdy Works will air later this year with 10 half-hour episodes on TruTV which is known as the home for the popular comedy show, Impractical Jokers. Keep up to date with Tirdy Works on their Facebook page!