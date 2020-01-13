Did You See This Auburn Man on ‘Man vs. Bear’ This Weekend?

Are we just running out of show ideas at this point? I mean seriously, who would watch a show about a grown man taking on a Grizzly Bear? Actually, I would!

His name is Jesse 'The Viking' Erickson, and he was on Discovery Channel's show Man vs. Bear on Saturday night. According to the Sun Journal Erickson, 32, has endured many professional fights, and more notably, survived more than 30 Maine winters.

According to the Man vs Bear page on the Discovery Channel website, the show is described this way,

For thousands of years, Grizzly Bears have stood at the top of the evolutionary food chain with unchallenged dominance. Now for the first time ever, humans will be entering the bear’s turf and take them on in a competition like never before attempted.

If you missed the show, we won't toss in any spoilers, though check out this very 'American Ninja Warrior' style trailer for Jesse's episode!