Maine Man Featured On Discovery’s “Naked And Afraid”

According to the Bangor Daily News, former marine and Maine resident Ryan Holt will be featured on this week's episode "Naked And Afraid".

This will be the fourth time on the show for the survivalist. In this episode, which airs on the Discovery channel on Sunday (January 26th) at 8 PM, Holt will adventure through South Africa.

Originally from Harrison, Maine, Holt spent eight years in the United States Marine Corp. When he left the marines, he took some time to walk the entire length of the Appalachian Trail. Following his time on the trail, he drove an old VW bus around the country. Eventually, he landed at the Jack Mountain Bushcraft School in Masardis, where he learned primitive survival skills.

In addition to his television adventures, he runs a nature hostel in Western Maine.

Check out a lengthy interview with Ryan HERE.

And, catch him on TV on Sunday.