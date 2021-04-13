Maine’s Largest Book Store is Inside a Chicken Barn and a Must Visit

One not-so-hidden gem (since it's huge) is Big Chicken Barn Books & Antiques. Big Chicken Barn is located along Route 1 in Ellsworth and it's worth the trip since, with 21,000 square feet of space, you're going to be there a while!

What's Their Story?

This unique store got its start back in 1986 and has grown in popularity ever since. With 21,000 square feet of space, they have stacks upon stacks of books of all genres and all subjects. Limited edition books, leather-bound, rare, and beloved classics. There's truly something for everyone. They're also the go-to stop for vintage magazines.

In addition to the books, you'll also find a ton of antiques. 11,000 square feet worth! They have today's sought-after collectibles and charming antiques. They have furniture, decor, knickknacks and so much more.

Plan a Trip

Big Chicken Barn Books and Antiques is open every day 10-4 except for New Years Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas with limited hours on Independence day (12-5), Christmas Eve (10-2), and New Year's Eve (10-2). Find them online here or give a follow on Facebook here.

