Maine’s Iconic York’s Wild Kingdom is Reopening This Month
It's time to get wild! Great news that York's Wild Kingdom is planning on reopening for the season on May 29th. Touted as "Maine's Favorite Zoo and Amusement Park." York's Wild Kingdom is one of those places you went to as a kid, and now you are going with YOUR kids, and maybe your grandkids!
From Lions to Peacocks to their amazing Butterfly House, York's in beautiful York, Maine is a wicked fun place to go. I don't know of too many places where you can see all these animals in one place and go on amusement park rides!
York's Wild Kingdom has been a favorite of Mainers and tourists alike since 1945. It was first known as Animal Forest Park. There were also Animal Forst Parks in Laconia and North Conway. When it changed to York's Wild Kingdom, the park was separated, with the front half being an amusement park and the back half being the zoo. Over 200,000 people a year still visit York's, and we hope this iconic Maine spot can reopen again soon!
Here's the classic York's Wild Kingdom TV commercial from the late 1980s and early 1990s. You know it the minute you hear the music!
The concept of an amusement park AND zoo all in one is great! But, how many of these animals have you seen over the years? From the listing at York's Wild Kingdom website:
- African Lion
- Grivet Monkey
- Common Squirrel Monkey
- White Handed Gibbon
- DeBrazza Guenon
- Patas Monkey
- Ring Tail Lemur
- Black and White Ruffed Lemur
- Geoffrey's Marmoset
- Common Marmoset
- Red Kangaroo
- Fallow Deer
- Pygmy Goat
- Alpaca
- Pot Belly Pig
- Grant's Zebra
- Two Toed Sloth
- Eurasian Lynx
- Bennett Wallaby
- Asian Small Clawed Otter
- Prairie Dog
- Green Wing Macaw
- Ostrich
- Southern Cassowary
- Black Swan
- Ducks
- Eurasian Eagle Owl
- Indian Peafowl
- Golden Pheasant
- Persa Turaco
- African Spurred Tortoise
- American Alligators
- Tarantula
- Emperor Scorpion
- Blue Morpho Butterfly
- Owl Butterfly
- Isabella Butterfly
- Tiger Longwing Butterfly
- Zebra Longwing Butterfly
- Julia Butterfly
- Blue Eared Pheasant
- Elliot's Pheasant
- Impeyan Pheasant
- Lady Amherst Pheasant
- Schmidt's Guenon
- Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin
- Blue Crowned Pigeon
- Parakeets