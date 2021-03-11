York's Wild Kingdom has been a favorite of Mainers and tourists alike since 1945. It was first known as Animal Forest Park. There were also Animal Forst Parks in Laconia and North Conway. When it changed to York's Wild Kingdom, the park was separated, with the front half being an amusement park and the back half being the zoo. Over 200,000 people a year still visit York's and we hope this iconic Maine spot can reopen again soon!

Here's the classic York's Wild Kingdom TV commercial from the late 1980s and early 1990s. You know it the minute you hear the music!

Now, if you really want to immerse yourself in York's Wild Kingdom Experience, then push play on this 30-minute "Complete Ultimate Tribute" to the Kingdom.

The concept of an amusement park AND zoo all in one is great! How many of these animals have you seen over the years? From the listing at York's Wild Kingdom website:

African Lion

Bengal Tiger

Coatimundi

Grivet Monkey

Mandrill

Common Squirrel Monkey

White Handed Gibbon

DeBrazza Guenon

Patas Monkey

Ring Tail Lemur

Black and White Ruffed Lemur

Geoffrey's Marmoset

Common Marmoset

Red Kangaroo

Fallow Deer

Pygmy Goat

Alpaca

Pot Belly Pig

Grant's Zebra

Two Toed Sloth

Eurasian Lynx

Bennett Wallaby

Asian Small Clawed Otter

Prairie Dog

Green Wing Macaw

Ostrich

Southern Cassowary

Black Swan

Ducks

Eurasian Eagle Owl

Indian Peafowl

Golden Pheasant

Persa Turaco

African Spurred Tortoise

American Alligators

Tarantula

Emperor Scorpion

Blue Morpho Butterfly

Owl Butterfly

Isabella Butterfly

Tiger Longwing Butterfly

Zebra Longwing Butterfly

Julia Butterfly

Blue Eared Pheasant

Elliot's Pheasant

Impeyan Pheasant

Lady Amherst Pheasant

Schmidt's Guenon

Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin

Blue Crowned Pigeon

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.