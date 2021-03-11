Do You Mainers Remember This Classic York’s Wild Kingdom Ad from the 1980’s?
York's Wild Kingdom has been a favorite of Mainers and tourists alike since 1945. It was first known as Animal Forest Park. There were also Animal Forst Parks in Laconia and North Conway. When it changed to York's Wild Kingdom, the park was separated, with the front half being an amusement park and the back half being the zoo. Over 200,000 people a year still visit York's and we hope this iconic Maine spot can reopen again soon!
Here's the classic York's Wild Kingdom TV commercial from the late 1980s and early 1990s. You know it the minute you hear the music!
Now, if you really want to immerse yourself in York's Wild Kingdom Experience, then push play on this 30-minute "Complete Ultimate Tribute" to the Kingdom.
The concept of an amusement park AND zoo all in one is great! How many of these animals have you seen over the years? From the listing at York's Wild Kingdom website:
- African Lion
- Bengal Tiger
- Coatimundi
- Grivet Monkey
- Mandrill
- Common Squirrel Monkey
- White Handed Gibbon
- DeBrazza Guenon
- Patas Monkey
- Ring Tail Lemur
- Black and White Ruffed Lemur
- Geoffrey's Marmoset
- Common Marmoset
- Red Kangaroo
- Fallow Deer
- Pygmy Goat
- Alpaca
- Pot Belly Pig
- Grant's Zebra
- Two Toed Sloth
- Eurasian Lynx
- Bennett Wallaby
- Asian Small Clawed Otter
- Prairie Dog
- Green Wing Macaw
- Ostrich
- Southern Cassowary
- Black Swan
- Ducks
- Eurasian Eagle Owl
- Indian Peafowl
- Golden Pheasant
- Persa Turaco
- African Spurred Tortoise
- American Alligators
- Tarantula
- Emperor Scorpion
- Blue Morpho Butterfly
- Owl Butterfly
- Isabella Butterfly
- Tiger Longwing Butterfly
- Zebra Longwing Butterfly
- Julia Butterfly
- Blue Eared Pheasant
- Elliot's Pheasant
- Impeyan Pheasant
- Lady Amherst Pheasant
- Schmidt's Guenon
- Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin
- Blue Crowned Pigeon
