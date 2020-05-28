Maine’s Guidance for Phase 2 of Reopening

Governor Mills’ administration has updated guidance for businesses as they prepare for Stage 2 of Maine’s reopening plan slated to begin June 1st.

The Department of Economic and Community Development Wednesday evening posted checklists for businesses to follow to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

New checklists were provided for museums and public transportation. The state also updated guidance for auto dealerships, car washes, construction, barber shops and hair salons, dog grooming, drive-in theaters, golf courses, marinas, real estate and restaurants.

Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson said the updated guidelines are a direct result of collaboration with public health officials and members of the business community.

Read Maine’s updated guidance.