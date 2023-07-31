Maine’s Biggest Lottery Jackpot Win

The country is abuzz with excitement as the Mega Millions jackpot soars to astonishing heights yet again, crossing the $1 billion mark. Since April, no one has managed to snag the grand prize. Now, at an estimated $1.05 billion, the pot is tantalizingly close to breaking even more all-time records. With the next drawing scheduled for Tuesday, hopes are soaring that Maine could witness another billionaire being made overnight!

As the anticipation builds, Maine folks local and from away are eagerly snapping up tickets, hoping to be the next lucky one to walk away with the fortune.

Get our free mobile app

Let's take a moment to reminisce about Maine's biggest lottery jackpot, which happened earlier this year. On January 13th, a historic jackpot of $1.35 billion was claimed in the Mega Millions game. The staggering prize was won by a single ticket holder in our Pine Tree State, who chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which was also awarded $50,000 for being the fortunate retailer.

Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Credit: Scott Olson / Getty loading...

With Maine already having experienced such an extraordinary windfall earlier in the year, the upcoming $1.05 billion jackpot is sparking dreams of a repeat occurrence. Could the next billionaire be a Mainer, again? That could snag you a whole lot of lobster rolls!

If you were the lucky winner, would you choose to remain anonymous or embrace your newfound wealth and flaunt it with pride?

Whether the next billionaire is made in Maine or not, one thing's for sure – this Mega Millions jackpot is capturing the hearts and imaginations of many, as they dare to dream big and hope for a life-changing surprise.