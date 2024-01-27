One Person Trapped in Car & Two More Injured after Crash in Maine
One person was seriously injured after being trapped in a vehicle following a crash in Lebanon Friday morning. Two others were hurt. The accident happened on Milton Mills Road around 10:20 am.
Vehicle Hit a Tree
The York County Sheriff’s Office said Cilley “lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road, over an embankment and struck a tree.”
Woman “Entrapped in the Vehicle”
The Sheriff’s Office said 76-year-old Billie Laferte from Farmington, New Hampshire was “entrapped in the vehicle. The Lebanon Fire Department worked over 90 minutes to free Laferte.”
Serious Injuries
Laferte had serious injuries and was taken to Southern Maine Health Care by Lebanon Rescue.
Two People Treated and the Scene
Two other people were in the 2007 Dodge Durango including the driver, 46-year-old Jason Cilley from Acton, and 43-year-old Michelle Harvey. Cilley and Harvey were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene and released.
Ongoing Crash Investigation
Officials are reconstructing the crash. Milton Mills Road was closed for almost 2 hours.
- READ MORE: 38-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for OUI and Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: Tractor Trailer from Houlton Crashed to Avoid Wrong-Way Driver
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker
TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season
Gallery Credit: Stacker