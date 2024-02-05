Police Investigating after Multiple Shots Fired at Homes in Maine

Police are investigating several shootings at homes in Lebanon and Acton.

Shots Fired in Lebanon

The York County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired on January 4 and January 28 and also February 2 at a residence on Richardson Drive in Lebanon.

Shots Fired in Acton

Shots were also fired on February 3 at a home on Sanborn Road in Acton.

No One Injured

No injuries were reported for any of the shootings, according to WGME News.

Shots Fired at Specific Homes

The Sheriff’s Office said the shots were directed at specific homes.

Law Enforcement Looking for Info

Contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 324-3644 option 1 if you have any information.

