Mainers Can Hang With Giant Trolls Hidden in the Woods for Free on ‘Maine Days’

The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens looks like an amazing place for a day trip, if not solely for the ginormous troll sculptures made of wood! It is called the 'Guardian of the Seeds' exhibit, and it’s pretty freakin’ awesome.

According to MaineGardens.org, these trolls are created entirely from recycled wood materials by a Danish artist named Thomas Dambo. Each troll represents a different part of the tree and tells an important story about why each part is important to the whole forest.

For example, this is Rovska, and she represents the trunk of the tree! The site states that every year she grows taller and wider! She has an excellent memory and keeps track of the seasons and what’s happening around her in the forest.

The troll hunt experience does involve some hiking. All five trolls are hidden deep in the woods, and you might not see all of them in one visit. The site explains that some of the trolls require lots of walking to get to, so if you plan to visit with young children, you’ll want to plan accordingly. You can get up close and personal with these fun and friendly trolls and even take pictures with them! However, climbing on the trolls and using them as a jungle gym is prohibited.

At the end of May, Maine residents will be able to enjoy Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and all of its bounty for FREE!

It's called 'Maine Days', and it's where you can strut your stuff and reap the benefits of being a Mainer.

According to the Facebook Event , you must get your tickets ahead of time and bring your Maine State ID or driver's license. This year’s event takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30. Grab your tickets today!

