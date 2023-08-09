Mainers Can Audition For ‘American Idol’ On August 18th

Do you have what it takes to get a Golden Ticket to Hollywood?

It is that time of year again, when the producers of the juggernaut known as "American Idol", go in search of the next big music superstar.

If you are from the State of Maine, and would like to audition for the show, you can sign up on Friday, August 18th, on their website

You can also submit a video audition here

Coming up, there will be open audition calls for the following music genres:

Singer Songwriters

Country & Rock

The South: Open Call Pt.1

Pop, R&B, Soul

There are however, a few things you need to know, before you decide to participate:

You must be born on or between June 2, 1994 and February 15, 2009. If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate on this upcoming season.

If you are under 18 years of age on the day of your auditions, a parent and/or legal guardian must be present for your Virtual Audition.

We all know that American Idol has been a pop culture phenomenon since it first aired, way back in June of 2002.

For an unprecedented eight consecutive years, from 2003–2011, it was the number one television show in the United States.

It also introduced us to big stars, like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Chris Daughtry.

Maine, you can tryout for American Idol on August 18th! Who knows, maybe you will be standing in front of Katy, Lionel and Luke, singing your heart out.