Mainer Dies After Developing Neurological Symptoms From Rare Tick Disease

According to WGME 13, a Mainer has died following a battle with the rare tick-borne Powassan virus.

The victim was an adult from Maine's Waldo County and died in the hospital after developing unspecified neurological symptoms.

According to the Centers For Disease Control, symptoms of Powassan virus include:

Many people infected with Powassan virus do not have symptoms.

For people with symptoms, the time from tick bite to feeling sick ranges from 1 week to 1 month.

Initial symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness.

Powassan virus can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

Symptoms of severe disease include confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, and seizures.

Approximately 1 out of 10 people with severe disease die.

Approximately half of the people who survive severe disease have long-term health problems such as recurring headaches, loss of muscle mass and strength, and memory problems.

WGME 13 reports that there is no specific treatment for the potentially deadly Powassan virus and that the best protection against it is to avoid tick bites. They also included that many people who have contracted Powassan virus don't show any symptoms at all.

