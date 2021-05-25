Feel Like Royalty When These Mainers Bring an Epic Picnic to You

A New Spin on Picnics

Picnics are great, right? Roll out a blanket, stuff a basket full of sandwiches, or meats and cheeses, maybe a bottle of wine, and it's the perfect mid-day break with your besties or a date with your sweetheart.

Well, now Mainely Picnics is open for business and ready to elevate your picnic experience.

What is Mainely Picnics?

Mainely Picnics is Maine's first and only pop-up picnic business!

This new business is run by two cousins who will work hard to provide you with the perfect picnic experience from the Instagram-worthy table set up to a projector and movie screen.

Who are Mainely Picnics for?

Anyone can enjoy a Mainely Picnic. From girl's day out to a date to bachelorette parties, birthday parties, baby showers, and more! There's truly no limit!

They are currently serving the southern and central areas of Maine but are willing to travel for an additional fee.

What to expect from a Mainely Picnic?

Mainely Picnics have three levels of picnic packages. The Base package is for 2 people for 2 hours and includes blankets, pillows, a custom table, place settings, and more. Bring whatever food you like and BYOB! The Luxe package is also for 2 people for 2 hours and includes everything from the Base package plus games, the use of a Polaroid camera, charcuterie board, and more.

If you really want to step up your picnic game they offer the Flix & Chill package for up to 6 people for 3 hours where you get everything from the Base package plus a projector, a screen, and balloons! More details on the packages can be found here where they also offer a la carte options to truly customize your Mainely Picnic. You can also add additional people and time for a fee.

Mainely Picnics is a great way to plan an epic get-together without worrying about the small touches and details. Give Mainely Picnics a like on Facebook here.

