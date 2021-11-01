MaineGeneral Fires Almost 200 Of Its Employees Due To Covid Shot

Another sign of the times today as a COVID-19 mandate kicked in for MaineGeneral Health which dropped about 4% of it's workforce, or about 200 employees that did not comply with the mandatory vaccine mandate which required them to be fully vaccinated by the ned of last week according to a report by the Sun Journal.

All of the former employees indicated that the mandate was the cause of them separating from employment with MaineGeneral.

According to a spokesperson for MaineGeneral, Joy McKenna:

“Those who left us due to the mandate are split approximately half in clinical and half in non-clinical roles,”

BY making this personal choice, the Maine Department of Labor has said that if employees are fired or they quit due to refusing to comply with a mandatory covid vaccine requirement, they generally would not qualify for unemployment benefits.

Although not reported as of yet, other businesses, especially in the health care field have similar mandates. If they will follow through on the separations still remains to be seen.

Maine Owners that Look Like Their Pets

Wild Edible Mushrooms Here In Maine Tasty fungi from the Maine woods. But, remember, never eat a wild mushroom without positive identification.

You know there is just something about using our free radio station app that makes life easier. The B98.5 app makes it easy to request a song, message the DJs on the air, even enter contests that are available on the app only. You can also stay current with news and happeings around town. To be “in the know" turn on the push notifications for exclusive content and local breaking news. It’s the best way to hear about breaking news first. Stay connected to B98.5 for FREE with our B98.5 app. It’s a FREE download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Check it out, tell your friends and family and stay connected with us!