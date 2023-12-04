Maine Woman Sentenced to 30 Months for Drug Trafficking

A 41-year-old woman has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for allowing her residence to be used for drug trafficking.

Woman Gets 30 Months for Drug Trafficking

Brandice Dotolo from Avon, Maine was charged with using and maintaining a drug premises, possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting.

Guilty Plea

She will also have three years of supervised release. Dotolo pleaded guilty to the charges on August 3, 2023. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Woman Used Home for Drug Trafficking

Officials said Dotolo allowed her residence to be used for drug trafficking heroin and crack cocaine in exchange for drugs between March 2020 and July 2020.

Large Amounts of Drugs Seized

Law enforcement seized 85 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and 40 grams of crack during a search of her home. Also confiscated were digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Homeowner Received Heroin in Exchange

The drugs were transported from out of the state of Maine. “an individual would stay at her residence to monitor the drugs and sell them and that she would answer calls from customers. In exchange for allowing them to use and stay at her residence, Dotolo would receive a set amount of heroin each week,” according to court documents.

Law Enforcement Investigators

Investigators in the case included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine State Police, the Farmington Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

