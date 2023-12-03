Maine Man Arrested for OUI after Crashing into Sheriff’s Cruiser
A man was arrested and charged with OUI Saturday night after he hit a Cumberland County Sheriff’s cruiser in New Gloucester.
Deputy and Drivers not Injured in Crash
Deputy Josiah Cushman was not injured in the collision. The driver, 48-year-old Christopher Claire from New Gloucester, was also not injured in the crash.
Major Damage to Cruiser
Deputy Cushman was conducting a traffic stop when the crash happened on Lewiston Road. He was talking to the driver when Clare collided with the parked sheriff’s vehicle. The impact caused major damage to both vehicles, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Blood Alcohol Level was Three Times Legal Limit
Police said Clare was coming from a local bar when he hit the cruiser. He has been charged with Operating Under the Influence with a blood alcohol level close to three times the legal limit in Maine.
