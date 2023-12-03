Maine Man Working on Home Furnace Died in Explosion
A 44-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an explosion and fire at a home on Intervale Road in New Gloucester.
Homeowner was Working on Home Oil Furnace
The Maine State police said the homeowner, Lado Lodoka, was working on the home’s oil furnace when the explosion happened around 12:15 pm.
Police: Fire was Accidental
“The fire is accidental,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. “A family member was inside the home at the time and was able to get out safely.”
The Investigation is Ongoing
The investigation into what caused the explosion remains open. First responders on the scene included the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue, Pownal, Gray, Durham, Auburn, and North Yarmouth Fire Departments. Also assisting was the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and an inspector with Maine Solid Fuel.
