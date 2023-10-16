Maine Woman Died after Car Rolled Over and Crashed in Brook
A 70-year-old woman died after her vehicle rolled over and landed in a brook in Dallas Plantation on Friday morning.
70-Year-Old Woman Died in a Single-Vehicle Crash
The Maine State Police said Deborah Ryder from Rangeley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 11:40 am Friday on Stratton Road.
Driver Struck a Tree and Rolled Over
Troopers with the Central Field Troop and Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Ryder’s vehicle “left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled down an embankment into a brook.”
Ongoing Crash Investigation
Officials are investigating the crash. No additional information was released, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
