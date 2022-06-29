Maine State Police are investigating after a woman found her one-year-old son unresponsive in a plastic bin containing water in the Kennebec County town of Clinton.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Clinton Police Department were called to a home on Elwood Drive for a report of a drowning. The one-year-old boy was found by his mother outside their home in a “plastic tote that had water in it,” according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Police said another child had alerted the mother that the little boy was in the bin.

A Clinton Police Officer and rescue crews arrived and performed life saving measures. The toddler was transported to a local hospital. He was later flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he remains in critical condition, Moss said.

Maine State Police Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. We have more information as it becomes available.

Experts say any amount of water deep enough to cover the mouth and nose, which can be less than two inches, can cause drowning. In the case of a child this can occur in under 20 seconds. In some instances, as little as a half cup of water entering the lungs can lead to drowning.

