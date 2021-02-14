Maine State Police Stop Man For Driving Wrong Way On I-95 Twice

Maine State Police troopers in northern Maine averted what could have been a tragedy... twice!

According to News Center Maine, a 51 year old Greenfield man is under arrest after being stopped for allegedly going the wrong way on I-95 TWICE within an hour.

Sergeant Jeffrey Clark said Maine State Police Troopers were called to the northbound lane of I-95 in Houlton at about 8 PM last night (February 13th) after someone reported seeing a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. They pulled over James Ahern near Smyrna. They charged him with Driving To Endanger and, seeing no signs of impairment, let him go.

About an hour later, Maine State Police got a report of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane near Medway. Troopers and deputies from the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office reportedly spotted the vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane near Sherman. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop after running out of gas. This allowed law enforcement to arrest Ahern without incident.

Police took Ahern to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and charged with two counts of driving to endanger, reckless conduct operating under the influence, and operating the wrong way on a divided highway.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incidents.

