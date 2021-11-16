Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. These items from the weekly police log are only minimally edited for clarity.

Unrestrained Dog Causes Crash in Masardis

Trooper Laney Merchant responded to a property damage crash in Masardis in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 13th. A report had been taken from railroad workers that a vehicle had apparently driven off Route 11 and was stuck on the tracks. Trooper Merchant’s investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle had his dog unsecured inside the vehicle. At one point the dog had stuck its head in one of the steering wheel’s slots, causing the driver to lose control and crash onto the tracks.

Border Patrol Chase in Littleton

On Tuesday, Nov. 9th, Lt. Brian Harris, and Trooper Noah Castonguay assisted the U.S. Border Patrol with an incident involving a vehicle that [was spotted] near the old border crossing in Littleton and then refused to stop for Border Patrol Agents. The vehicle went into the woods in Monticello where the driver and passenger fled on foot. Agents and Troopers searched the area and both suspects were located hiding in the woods.

Two Men Arrested in Woodland Burglary

On Monday, Nov. 8th, Corporal Nick Casavant responded to a vacant residence in Woodland after receiving a call that a vehicle had pulled in behind the house and two men went inside. When Cpl. Casavant arrived, the two men were still inside the building. Cpl. Casavant took the two men into custody without incident after they came back outside and he recovered the property they had taken. A 37-year-old Woodland man was charged with Burglary, Theft and Violation of Conditions of Release. A 28-year-old Fort Fairfield man was charged with Burglary and Theft.

Stolen Vehicle in Woodland

Corp. Nick Casavant took a theft report on Sunday, Nov. 7 from a resident in Woodland after [the man] discovered a truck missing from a piece of property he owns. The victim believed the theft had occurred the week prior. A File 1 (stolen vehicle report) was entered and the investigation is ongoing.

Troop F is responsible for state police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.