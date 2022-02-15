Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (February 7th – 13th)

Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the this past week. Summaries are part of the weekly police log published by Troop F in Houlton.

Traffic Stop in Frenchville Leads to Charges

On Feb. 6th, Trooper Martin was patrolling the town of Frenchville when he observed a vehicle with numerous defects. Trooper Martin initiated a traffic stop and found that the male operator had bail conditions not to possess any drugs or alcohol. The man had search and test conditions as well. Trooper Martin smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The trooper searched the man’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Trooper Martin summonsed the man for violating his conditions of release.

Caribou Man Cited in Shoplifting Complaint

On Feb. 7th, Trooper Curtin received a shoplifting complaint from a local store in Wallagrass advising they had a male on video stealing items. The store was familiar with the man and advised they only wanted the items back. Trooper Curtin met with the 39-year old Caribou man who admitted to taking the items and gave them to Trooper Curtin to return. The man was issued a trespass notice for the store.

Driver Arrested in Frenchville after Getting Stuck in Snow

On February 7th, Trooper Desrosier was driving through Frenchville and observed a vehicle with its hazards activated. He stopped to check on the occupants and found the vehicle was stuck in the snow, could not get traction, and had other mechanical issues. Further investigation revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. The driver had his daughter with him so Trooper Desrosier brought them both to Fort Kent PD and helped the man arrange for bail and for a ride. The man posted bail and was released without incident.

State Police Investigate Theft at Monticello Business

Corporal Quint has been investigating a theft of cash from a local convenience store in Monticello. Cpl. Quint had determined a suspect and conducted an interview on Feb. 10th where he was able to get a confession. Cpl. Quint issued a summons for theft in this case.

Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Houlton

On Feb. 9th, Trooper Cotton was traveling through Houlton on Route 1 when he observed a vehicle with numerous defects. Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop and identified the male operator and female passenger. Trooper Cotton learned that the female passenger had a warrant for failing to appear for her court date. Trooper Cotton arrested the female and transported her to the Houlton Barracks. The female was able to post bail and was released.

Second Woman Arrested after Traffic Stop in Houlton

On February 10th, Trooper Cotton was traveling on Route 1 in Houlton when he ran a registration check of a vehicle in front of him. Trooper Cotton learned the female registered owner of the car had an active warrant for failing to appear. Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop, identified the operator as the registered owner and placed her under arrest. Trooper Cotton transported the female to the Houlton Barracks where she posted bail and was released.

It Takes Two to Tango in Monticello

On Feb. 10th, a local woman called to report she was being harassed by her neighbor at an apartment complex in Monticello. Trooper Cotton responded to the scene and interviewed both parties. The investigation revealed that both parties have a history of not getting along and began to yell expletives at each other in the public parking lot. Trooper Cotton issued both parties a disorderly conduct warning.

Van Buren Man Seriously Injured in Collision Between Two Logging Trucks

On Feb. 11th at approximately 0930 hours, Houlton Regional Communications Center received a report of a head on collision on Route 1 at the Amity/Orient town line between two tractor trailer units. It was reported that one operator was trapped in his vehicle. Trooper Hunter Cotton and Sgt. Chad Fuller responded to the scene. An investigation revealed that the operator of the 2021 Western Star was traveling north and crossed the centerline into the southbound lane of Route 1. The operator of the 2014 Peterbilt was traveling south and attempted to swerve into the northbound lane to avoid the collision but struck the oncoming truck head on. The operator of the 2014 Peterbilt sustained minor injuries and the operator of the 2021 Western Star was Lifeflighted to EMMC in Bangor with serious injuries. The scene is being reconstructed and the investigation is ongoing. FURTHER DETAILS HERE

Stacyville Man Arrested for Second Week in a Row

On Feb. 12th, Trooper Saucier and the ACSO arrested a 50-year-old Stacyville man on an outstanding warrant for bail revocation out of Aroostook County. Trooper Saucier previously arrested the man a week prior on warrants from Penobscot County.

Woman Summonsed for Driving Over 100 mph in Bridgewater

On Feb. 13th, Trooper Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 1, Bridgewater, when he met a vehicle driving over a 100 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Trooper Kilcollins stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. She was issued a criminal summons for the violation.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

20 Maine News Stories that Have Shocked Us Since the Year 2000 These 20 news stories, from the past 21 years, had an impact felt around the state. Here are the stories that captured our attention are listed in no particular order.

Here they are: 25 Winter Life Hacks That Just May Change Your Life