Maine Science Festival Is Coming To Bangor March 22-March 26

Five days of fun & science are coming to the Queen City with lots to talk about, learn about, and find curiosity in.
The Maine Science Festival is coming back to Bangor, from March 22nd-March 26th! Fun filed days of events will be happebning all aorund Downtown, for kids of all ages!
The Maine Science Festival is the first and only science festival in Maine. It launched in 2015 and is a celebration of the national and world-leading science by the Mainers who do it.
Since it began, more than 60,000 people have attended this five-day festival held every March.
Get ready for over 70 events that are 100% FREE of charge to attend. With forums, shows, talks, art exhibits, and an array of workshops and hands-on activities for all ages, there is literally something for all Maine science fans.
Here is a breakdown of some big events:
Science Trivia Night
Wednesday, March 22nd 6:30-8:30 PM
Sea Dog Barrell Room, Bangor
Join fellow trivia players for a night of science trivia created especially for the Maine Science Festival!
Field Trip Day
Thursday, March 23rd 9AM-12 PM
Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Field Trip Day is for 7th & 8th grade students from schools in Maine, with the day’s programming specifically designed for this age group.
Science on Tap presents: Bees!
Thursday, March 23rd 6:30-8:00 PM
Mason's Brewing Company, Brewer
Science on Tap is a 21+ event.
Teen Tech Night, Presented by Project Login
Friday, March 24th 4:30 - 7:00 PM
Maine Discovery Museum, Bangor
5 Minute Genius
Friday, March 24th 6:30-8:30 PM
Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor
Exploration Stations - Engage, Examine, Experiment
Saturday, March 25th 9 AM-4 PM
Cross Insurance Center Ballroom, Bangor
Roll up your sleeves and learn through various hands-on activities from scientists and practitioners around the state. Make sure to stop in and visit each activity and see how science is everywhere!
Noah Webster: Epidemiologist Revisited
Saturday, March 25th 9:45-10:45 AM
Meeting Room C, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Rapid Research Experience
Saturday, March 25th 10 AM-3 PM
Meeting Rooms A&B, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Maine Invention Convention
Saturday, March 25th 10 AM-2 PM
Prefunction Area, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Gulf of Maine Ocean Expedition Docuseries
Saturday, March 25th 10:00-11:30 AM
Meeting Rooms 3&4, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Pathogens and Your Immune System
Saturday, March 25th| 11 AM-12 PM
Meeting Room C, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Observing the Solar Eclipse of 2023 and Totality 2024
Saturday, March 25th 11 AM-12 PM
Meeting Room D, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
The Maine Space Complex: Engage Maine in the New Space Economy
Saturday, March 25th 1PM-2 PM
Meeting Rooms 1&2, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Stories of Fluids and Marvelous Beasts
Saturday, March 25th 1PM-2 PM
Meeting Room C, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Wabanaki Knowledge and Ways of Knowing
Saturday, March 25th 12PM-1 PM
Meeting Room 3&4, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Cosmic Views with the James Webb Space Telescope
Saturday, March 25th 2:15PM- 3:15 PM
Meeting Room 1&2, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Pressure Level: Concerts, Loudness, Hearing Loss, & More
Saturday, March 25th | 3 - 4 PM
Meeting Room 3&4, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Mystery Tusk
Sunday, March 26th 11:30AM-12:30 PM
BOOKSPACE, 48 Columbia St., Bangor
The Buzz About Maine Bees
Sunday, March 26th | 12:30 - 1:30 PM
Dramatic Academy at PTC, 51A Main Street, Bangor
Science Board Games
Sunday, March 26th 12:30 PM- 3:00 PM
Queen City Cinema Club, Bangor
Science Writing 101
Sunday, March 26th 1PM- 2 PM
Maine Discovery Museum, 74 Main Street, Bangor
Oh, The Horror!!! The intersection of science fact and science in fiction
Sunday, March 26th 2PM-3 PM
Dramatic Academy at PTC, 51A Main Street, Bangor
The Maine Science Festival is a program of The Maine Discovery Museum. located in Downtown Bangor!