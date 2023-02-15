Maine Science Festival Is Coming To Bangor March 22-March 26

Five days of fun & science are coming to the Queen City with lots to talk about, learn about, and find curiosity in.

The Maine Science Festival is coming back to Bangor, from March 22nd-March 26th! Fun filed days of events will be happebning all aorund Downtown, for kids of all ages!

The Maine Science Festival is the first and only science festival in Maine. It launched in 2015 and is a celebration of the national and world-leading science by the Mainers who do it.

Since it began, more than 60,000 people have attended this five-day festival held every March.

Get ready for over 70 events that are 100% FREE of charge to attend. With forums, shows, talks, art exhibits, and an array of workshops and hands-on activities for all ages, there is literally something for all Maine science fans.

Here is a breakdown of some big events:

Science Trivia Night

Wednesday, March 22nd 6:30-8:30 PM

Sea Dog Barrell Room, Bangor

Join fellow trivia players for a night of science trivia created especially for the Maine Science Festival!

Field Trip Day

Thursday, March 23rd 9AM-12 PM

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Field Trip Day is for 7th & 8th grade students from schools in Maine, with the day’s programming specifically designed for this age group.

Science on Tap presents: Bees!

Thursday, March 23rd 6:30-8:00 PM

Mason's Brewing Company, Brewer

Science on Tap is a 21+ event.

Teen Tech Night, Presented by Project Login

Friday, March 24th 4:30 - 7:00 PM

Maine Discovery Museum, Bangor

5 Minute Genius

Friday, March 24th 6:30-8:30 PM

Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor

Exploration Stations - Engage, Examine, Experiment

Saturday, March 25th 9 AM-4 PM

Cross Insurance Center Ballroom, Bangor

Roll up your sleeves and learn through various hands-on activities from scientists and practitioners around the state. Make sure to stop in and visit each activity and see how science is everywhere!

Noah Webster: Epidemiologist Revisited

Saturday, March 25th 9:45-10:45 AM

Meeting Room C, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Rapid Research Experience

Saturday, March 25th 10 AM-3 PM

Meeting Rooms A&B, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Maine Invention Convention

Saturday, March 25th 10 AM-2 PM

Prefunction Area, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Gulf of Maine Ocean Expedition Docuseries

Saturday, March 25th 10:00-11:30 AM

Meeting Rooms 3&4, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Pathogens and Your Immune System

Saturday, March 25th| 11 AM-12 PM

Meeting Room C, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Observing the Solar Eclipse of 2023 and Totality 2024

Saturday, March 25th 11 AM-12 PM

Meeting Room D, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

The Maine Space Complex: Engage Maine in the New Space Economy

Saturday, March 25th 1PM-2 PM

Meeting Rooms 1&2, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Stories of Fluids and Marvelous Beasts

Saturday, March 25th 1PM-2 PM

Meeting Room C, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Wabanaki Knowledge and Ways of Knowing

Saturday, March 25th 12PM-1 PM

Meeting Room 3&4, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Cosmic Views with the James Webb Space Telescope

Saturday, March 25th 2:15PM- 3:15 PM

Meeting Room 1&2, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Pressure Level: Concerts, Loudness, Hearing Loss, & More

Saturday, March 25th | 3 - 4 PM

Meeting Room 3&4, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Mystery Tusk

Sunday, March 26th 11:30AM-12:30 PM

BOOKSPACE, 48 Columbia St., Bangor

The Buzz About Maine Bees

Sunday, March 26th | 12:30 - 1:30 PM

Dramatic Academy at PTC, 51A Main Street, Bangor

Science Board Games

Sunday, March 26th 12:30 PM- 3:00 PM

Queen City Cinema Club, Bangor

Science Writing 101

Sunday, March 26th 1PM- 2 PM

Maine Discovery Museum, 74 Main Street, Bangor

Oh, The Horror!!! The intersection of science fact and science in fiction

Sunday, March 26th 2PM-3 PM

Dramatic Academy at PTC, 51A Main Street, Bangor

The Maine Science Festival is a program of The Maine Discovery Museum. located in Downtown Bangor!