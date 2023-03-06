Maine Savings Amphitheater Gives A Sneak Peek At Their New Look
The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best ever!
The Maine Savings Amphitheater is rolling out concert announcements for the upcoming season at a rapid pace, but that's not all they have up their sleeve.
In a recent Facebook post, they teased some new additions to the venue, that kick things up a notch!
Including:
Suites
Dunkin' Deck
Northeast Concourse (Concessions & Bathrooms)
All of these additions make this one of the best concert sites in New England, and hey, who doesn't want more bathrooms when 17,000 people are at the show, right?
I personally thought last summer was as good as it gets for shows, but looking at the lineup so far, I could be very wrong. Check out this impressive list:
SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
Lee Brice & Cole Swindell
FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023 AT 7:30 PM
Dave Matthews Band
THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023 AT 7 PM
Kane Brown: Drunk Or Dreaming Tour
TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023 AT 7:30 PM
An Evening with James Taylor And His All-Star Band
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023 AT 7 PM
Weezer
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
Tedeschi Trucks Band
FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023 AT 7 PM
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023 AT 7 PM
Big Time Rush: Can't Get Enough Tour
SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023 AT 6 PM
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2023 AT 7 PM
Santana - 1001 Rainbows Tour
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2023 AT 7 PM
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2023 AT 7 PM
The Chicks World Tour 2023
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2023 AT 7:15 PM
The Lumineers - 2023 Tour
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2023 AT 7 PM
Hank Williams Jr.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 AT 7 PM
Pantera
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
GOO GOO DOLLS - The Big Night Out Tour
Big changes and big artists will make for a BIG summer on the Bangor Waterfront! Tickets to see your favorite shows are just a click away