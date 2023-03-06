The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best ever!

The Maine Savings Amphitheater is rolling out concert announcements for the upcoming season at a rapid pace, but that's not all they have up their sleeve.

In a recent Facebook post, they teased some new additions to the venue, that kick things up a notch!

Including:

Suites

Dunkin' Deck

Northeast Concourse (Concessions & Bathrooms)

All of these additions make this one of the best concert sites in New England, and hey, who doesn't want more bathrooms when 17,000 people are at the show, right?

I personally thought last summer was as good as it gets for shows, but looking at the lineup so far, I could be very wrong. Check out this impressive list:

SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023 AT 6:30 PM

Lee Brice & Cole Swindell

FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023 AT 7:30 PM

Dave Matthews Band

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023 AT 7 PM

Kane Brown: Drunk Or Dreaming Tour

TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023 AT 7:30 PM

An Evening with James Taylor And His All-Star Band

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023 AT 7 PM

Weezer

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, 2023 AT 6:30 PM

Tedeschi Trucks Band

FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023 AT 7 PM

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023 AT 7 PM

Big Time Rush: Can't Get Enough Tour

SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023 AT 6 PM

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2023 AT 7 PM

Santana - 1001 Rainbows Tour

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2023 AT 7 PM

Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2023 AT 7 PM

The Chicks World Tour 2023

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2023 AT 7:15 PM

The Lumineers - 2023 Tour

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023 AT 6:30 PM

Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2023 AT 7 PM

Hank Williams Jr.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 AT 7 PM

Pantera

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 AT 6:30 PM

GOO GOO DOLLS - The Big Night Out Tour

Big changes and big artists will make for a BIG summer on the Bangor Waterfront! Tickets to see your favorite shows are just a click away