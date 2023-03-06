Maine Savings Amphitheater Gives A Sneak Peek At Their New Look

Maine Savings Amphitheater Gives A Sneak Peek At Their New Look

wbzn

The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best ever!

The Maine Savings Amphitheater is rolling out concert announcements for the upcoming season at a rapid pace, but that's not all they have up their sleeve.

In a recent Facebook post, they teased some new additions to the venue, that kick things up a notch!

Including:

Suites
Dunkin' Deck
Northeast Concourse (Concessions & Bathrooms)

All of these additions make this one of the best concert sites in New England, and hey, who doesn't want more bathrooms when 17,000 people are at the show, right?

I personally thought last summer was as good as it gets for shows, but looking at the lineup so far, I could be very wrong. Check out this impressive list:

SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
Lee Brice & Cole Swindell

FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023 AT 7:30 PM
Dave Matthews Band

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023 AT 7 PM
Kane Brown: Drunk Or Dreaming Tour

TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023 AT 7:30 PM
An Evening with James Taylor And His All-Star Band

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023 AT 7 PM
Weezer

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
Tedeschi Trucks Band

FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023 AT 7 PM
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023 AT 7 PM
Big Time Rush: Can't Get Enough Tour

SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023 AT 6 PM
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2023 AT 7 PM
Santana - 1001 Rainbows Tour

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 2023 AT 7 PM
Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13, 2023 AT 7 PM
The Chicks World Tour 2023

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2023 AT 7:15 PM
The Lumineers - 2023 Tour

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2023 AT 7 PM
Hank Williams Jr.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 AT 7 PM
Pantera

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 AT 6:30 PM
GOO GOO DOLLS - The Big Night Out Tour

Big changes and big artists will make for a BIG summer on the Bangor Waterfront! Tickets to see your favorite shows are just a click away

Hot Spots To Pre-Game Before A Bangor Waterfront Concert

If you need some food and a couple adult beverages before a Maine Saving Amphitheater Show, there are many options that are all within walking distance!

Filed Under: 2023 Bangor Events, Bangor Events, Bangor Waterfront, Maine Savings Amphitheater, Waterfront Concerts
Categories: Concerts, Music
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From