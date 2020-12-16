Maine Restaurant Owner Donates Kidney To Customer

They say the Holidays are all about giving, right? Well, the owner of one Maine restaurant gave one of her customers the best Christmas present this year.

According to WCSH, Amanda Oullette. the owner of Oxford's Daddy'O's restaurant, gave one of her longtime customers a kidney.

After doing the compatibility tests, they found they were not a match. However, Oullette did not give up. She pushed for a swap. In the end, she donated a kidney to a person in Colorado. That gift allowed her customer to get the kidney they needed.

Both surgeries took place on December 2nd. All parties are doing well and are expected to make a full recovery.

The need for kidney donations is dire. According to the National Kidney Foundation, someone is added to the transplant list every fourteen minutes. If you would like more information about making a donation, the MaineGeneral website has more information.

