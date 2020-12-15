Man Allegedly Goes Full ‘Grand Theft Auto’ With a Chainsaw at Westbrook McDonald’s

If you've ever played any installment of the video game series 'Grand Theft Auto', you know that things tend to escalate very quickly. You can go from casually walking down the street to a full swat team chasing you down an alley in a firestorm.

That game series is entirely fictional, but what happened in Westbrook on Tuesday afternoon is fully factual and quite disturbing.

Google Maps

Shared on Facebook by the Westbrook Maine Police Department, police were called to a disturbance the McDonald's location in Westbrook at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Witnesses stated that a man wielding a chainsaw walked into the restaurant, revved the machine, stole food from behind the counter and then proceeded to chase the manager of the restaurant around the parking lot with the weapon.

Before he left the premises, he also allegedly damaged multiple cars in the lot.

All available units in Westbrook were called to the scene and the police department was able to track down and arrest the suspect in this case, a man named Alice Sweet.

Sweet was apprehended a short distance away near the Fireside Inn after initially running from police. He's been charged with a slew of crimes, including robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and violations of bail conditions.

This type of crime spree is something you'd normally see inside the 'Grand Theft Auto' video game series and not something you'd see in any city or town across the state of Maine. Let's hope it stays that way.