Maine Records Four Deaths and 603 New COVID-19 Cases on Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported four COVID-19 deaths and 603 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Aroostook County recorded one death and 33 new infections, bringing the active caseload in the County to an estimated 376. Statewide, known active cases rose to 6,679. The actual number of infections is likely higher due to asymptomatic and unreported cases.

Penobscot County continues to see the highest rate of infection in the state, with 126 new cases on Saturday. So far this month, Penobscot County has documented over 2100 positive cases, 58 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.

There are now 225 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, a slight increase from Friday. Of those patients, 77 people are in intensive care units and 36 are on ventilators. The Maine Center for Disease Control said there were only 46 critical care beds available in the state as of Saturday morning.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at numerous sites across the state, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics. There were 2,783 new vaccinations administered on Friday across Maine.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick has returned to a state of emergency in the midst the so-called fourth wave of COVID-19. The government is now requiring people to limit their contacts to their household plus 20 consistent contacts. Indoor private gatherings are also capped at 20 of those same contacts. Physical distancing is required in all public indoor settings. Non-essential businesses and services in New Brunswick are open only to those who have been vaccinated and wear masks.

Public Health on Friday reported three COVID-19 deaths and 78 new coronavirus infections, bringing the active caseload to 573 in the province. There are 31 people hospitalized, with 17 in intensive care.