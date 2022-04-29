Maine Police Arrest 2 for the Murder of a Perry Woman

Police have arrested two Washington County residents in connection with the homicide of a Perry woman last week.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says 38-year-old Donnell J. Dana of Perry and 38-year-old Kailie A. Brackett of Perry were arrested at approximately 4:45 Friday afternoon by the Pleasant Point Police Department and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. Both Dana and Brackett have been charged with murder for the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune, also of Perry. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Route 190.

Neptune's body was found on Thursday, April 21st, when police were asked to do a wellbeing check at her Thunder Road home. Surveillance video showed an image of a person walking away from the residence, close to her time of death. The cause of death was not released, but police said it was suspicious.

Pleasant Point Photo 1, Department of Public Safety

Both Dana and Brackett are being held at the Washington County Jail, pending their initial court appearance. This investigation is ongoing.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

