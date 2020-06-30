Maine Parents Charged after Infant Overdose on Fentanyl
Two parents have been charged after an infant overdosed on fentanyl and was revived with Narcan at a Central Maine hospital.
Auburn police and EMTs responded to reports of an unresponsive child at an apartment on Washington Street in Auburn last Friday night.
Police say 30-year-old Matthew Mcleod and 29-year-old Valene St. Onge were charged with furnishing drugs. St. Onge was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The two were arrested at the hospital and posted bail.
Police said the 9-month-old baby was removed from the home. Investigators are working to determine how the infant ingested the drug.
