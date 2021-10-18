Maine Open Burn Permits Are Entirely Free Starting Today

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry with the Maine Forest Service is allowing for free open burn permits, which started at midnight on Sunday.

This information was put out in a press release sent out by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry on Friday due to a newly passed law allowing for online burn permits to be free of charge. You can also obtain a handwritten burn permit through your local town office or fire department.

Open Burn Times

Burn permits are only useable for 24 hours after obtaining your burn permit here in the State of Maine. Obtaining the burn permit states that it is safer to burn under the weather conditions happening within the next 24 hours. After the 24 hours is up your burn permit is no longer valid due to the possibility of changing weather conditions that could make fire danger levels beyond safe for open burning.

As with any open permit, you are only able to burn before 9 AM or after 5 PM unless it is actively raining or the ground is completely covered in snow. Waiting to burn at these times allows for less of a chance of creating an out-of-control burning situation.

Plan carefully when to get your free burn permit and visit the Maine Burn Permit website to get your free burn permit. You will need to fill out a form that will include your municipality name, the burn type (residential, commercial, or agricultural). From there you will need to provide applicant information that will include your name, birthdate, physical address, town, state, zip code, where the burn will take place, phone number and additional questions about past violations, landowner info, where burning will take place and what you will be burning.

For more information about the free open burn permit, check out the release sent out on Friday.

