‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Contestant Falls 70 Feet After Being Crushed By Two Cars

A contestant on America's Got Talent: Extreme was hospitalized after a death-defying stunt went terribly wrong.

On Friday (Oct. 15), TMZ reported that daredevil Jonathan Goodwin was competing on the new AGT spinoff when he was seriously injured to the point that people on set thought that he had died.

Sources on set told the tabloid that Goodwin was completing a stunt in which he was supposed to free himself from a straitjacket while being suspended 70 feet in the air. He was hanging by his feet on a wire when tragedy struck.

With two cars were swinging back and forth next to Goodwin in the air, he was unable to escape in time. He was crushed by the cars, which also exploded. Goodwin fell 70 feet and apparently landed on his head.

Reports suggest that he was unresponsive and airlifted to a local trauma hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is currently unknown.

AGT fans may recognize Goodwin from his run on the flagship show back in 2020, where he advanced to the semifinals. He also appeared on Britain's Got Talent during Season 13 in 2019.

AGT's extreme new spinoff is hosted by Terry Crews and features judges Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana and judge/producer, Simon Cowell. The series began filming in October and sees contestants competing for a $500,000 prize.

According to a press release, the show “will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude.”

Watch one of Jonathan Goodwin's previous stunt performances, below.