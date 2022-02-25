Simon Cowell Mourns Death of ‘AGT’ Star Nightbirde: ‘So Unfair’

Simon Cowell is mourning the death of America's Got Talent contestant Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, who passed away Saturday (Feb. 21) due to cancer. She was 31.

Speaking to Extra, the AGT judge who gave the Golden Buzzer to Nightbirde shared how he is handling her passing.

"That was tough. It really, really was," Cowell said. "You always pray in a situation like that that something is going to happen."

Cowell revealed that, following her audition on the show, he and Nightbirde met at his home last year to discuss music as well as her cancer journey.

"She came to my house last year," he said. "We were talking about her music… She was so determined to beat this illness… When she left, I was just thinking, 'God, I really really hope she is gonna get through this.' So unfair… It hit all of us really hard."

Cowell's fellow AGT judges also paid tribute to Nightbirde following her death.

"We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde," Heidi Klum wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story.

Howie Mandel tweeted,"@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her."

"Rest in power @_nightbirde," Sofia Vergara wrote in an Instagram Story. "We lost a shining star today you were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to all of Nightbirde's family and friends. She was something special."

Host Terry Crews shared, "We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such [a] difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

Last year during Season 16, Cowell pushed his Golden Buzzer for Nightbirde after she performed "It's OK," an original song inspired by her experience with cancer. The singer-songwriter withdrew from the competition prior to the live rounds after her health took a turn for the worse.

Following her passing, Nightbirde's brother, Mitch, launched a GoFundMe in the hopes of raising money to create a memorial foundation in honor of her memory.