Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Waited So Long to Be Free’ But Is Afraid to Make a Mistake

Britney Spears is opening up more and more about her newfound freedom and the worries that come with it.

On Friday (Oct. 15), the "Toxic" singer shared an honest Instagram post about her 13-year conservatorship battle, including the removal of her father from it. While her father, Jamie Spears, has been removed as her financial conservator, she is still under the conservatorship for the time being until more legal proceedings take place at a future time.

"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in," the pop icon began her message, "and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!!"

Spears added that "for so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did!!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"

The superstar explained that some of the things that do scare her are the "creepy" paparazzi who follow her home and hide in trees. She said she also frequently has to drive by a school where kids apparently try and scare her, and that "it's like they want me to do something crazy."

"So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame. I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years!!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country!!!"

Alongside her post, Spears shared a photo of her living room, where she has put up a Christmas tree. The singer explained that she's celebrating the holiday early this year "because why not?"

Spears also teased the possibility of doing a tell-all interview addressing the way her former conservator and father, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn, have treated her. Spears has called out her younger sister on Instagram on more than one occasion.

"Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime… I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me."

See her full post below: