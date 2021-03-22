Maine May Consider Banning Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles

Maine has been growing over the years with environmental consciousness. In recent years multiple towns in the state have banned the use of single-use plastic bags. Maine as a whole was set to ban single-use plastic bags statewide but due to COVID-19 that has been delayed. At this time enforcement of the law is expected to happen in July according to WMTW.

Portland has a straw ordinance banning the use and distribution of plastic straws, stirrers, and splash sticks. The fine for breaking this ordinance could be up to $100 for the first violation within one year's time. (The full ordinance can be viewed here.)

Last week Maine lawmakers discussed the possibility of banning plastic straws, stirrers, and lids for the entire state according to WGME.

Today at 10 am the Maine Legislature's Environment and Natural Resources Committee is holding a hearing to ban single-serving, disposable plastic water bottles.

According to the proposal,

A person may not sell or offer to sell or distribute for promotional purposes uncarbonated, unflavored drinking water in containers of one liter or less that are made of plastic.

To read the proposal in full click here.

Do you think Maine should ban single-use plastic bottles? Let us know via the app and click on "Message Us".

Get our free mobile app

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving